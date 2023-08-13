HamberMenu
11-year-old boy goes missing from Chiguru Children’s Home in Andhra Pradesh

The boy has been missing for the past two days; police have registered a case

August 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

An 11-year-old boy staying in the Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan-run Chiguru Children’s Home at Penumaka village on Krishna river bund in Guntur district is missing since August 11.

The orphan, Bharat, had been referred to the home by the Guntur Child Welfare Committee (CWC). He was studying in a government school at Tadepalli, Guntur CWC chairperson G. Arogya Pramila told The Hindu on Sunday (August 13).

On August 11, the boy attended classes but did not return home. Following a complaint, the Tadepalli police have registered a case.

A home staff said they searched for him on the Krishna river bund and at neighbouring villages, but to no avail.

