11 TDP MLAs suspended for the day

Ruckus continues in House over Jangareddygudem deaths

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam on Tuesday suspended 11 Telugu Desam Party MLAs for a day, after the Opposition MLAs continued to disrupt the House proceedings for the second consecutive day demanding action on the tragedy at Jangareddygudem, in which 18 persons died last week.

The Speaker said that the members had been suspended for repeatedly disrupting the House proceedings. He had on Monday suspended five TDP MLAs for the Budget session.

Rules adopted

The Assembly adopted several rules to curb unruly behaviour on the floor of the House, after a motion was moved by Chief Whip Gandikota Srikanth. Some of the rules include, drawing of white, green and red lines at the Speaker’s podium and stringent action, including suspension, against members who cross the red line. Another rule taken from Mizoram Assembly rules of procedure and conduct of business rules, is automatic suspension of members repeatedly disrupting the proceedings.

The suspended MLAs are Bendalam Ashok, Adireddy Bhavani, Nimmakayala Chinanajappa, Gana Babu, Bhogeswara Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna, Ramaraju, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Eluru Sambasiva Rao and Anagani Satyaprasad.

Unruly scenes in Council

Unruly scenes were witnessed at Legislative Council also as TDP MLCs stormed into the well even as Chairperson Moshen Raju urged them to maintain restraint.

Ministers K. Kanna Babu. Alla Kali Krishna Das (Nani) and Botchaa Satyanarayana said that the cause of deaths in Jangareddygudem were being probed.

“The TDP president is bent on creating an issue out of the unfortunate deaths of people in Jangareddygudem and it has become a habit to politicise these incidents. He has no time for responding to issues concerning people and to make suggestions to the government on the floor of Assembly. Everyone knows that Mr. Naidu is responsible for 29 deaths due a massive stampede at Godavari Pushkaralu. Now, he is creating a ruckus in Jangareddygudem,’” said Mr. Kanna Babu.