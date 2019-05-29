11 suffer food poisoning after eating leftovers

Eleven members of three underprivileged families suffered food poisoning after they ate leftovers donated by a marriage party at Karakamukkala village on Wednesday morning.

While a 70-year-old man is said to be in a critical condition, the other 10 persons are recovering, said District Medical and Health Officer K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar. Those who ate the leftovers included, men, women and children.

The marriage party, which was clearing the venue in Vidapanakal mandal of Anantapur district, donated the leftovers from Tuesday. The affected people ate the leftovers on Wednesday morning and by 11 a.m., symptoms of food poisoning surfaced. On coming to know of the incident, the Vaidya Vidhana Parishat’s CHC Hospital at Uravakonda sent doctors and an ambulance to bring the patients to Uravakonda, Dr. Anil Kumar said.

“All the patients needed immediate administration of fluids, and stool samples were sent for laboratory tests. Treatment is being given to the others. While only a 70-year-old person is unstable, the rest of the 10 might be discharged by Thursday,” Dr. Anil Kumar said.