11 Sri Lankan fishermen held off Kalingapatnam coast

The Hindu Bureau KAKINADA
November 12, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Coast Guard has handed over 11 Sri Lankan fishermen and two fishing boats to the Kakinada marine police for further investigation on Saturday. 

The Sri Lankan fishermen were reportedly apprehended by the Coast Guard while they were allegedly fishing in the Indian waters 175 Nautical Miles off Kalingapatnam coast in Srikakulam district on November 10.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kakinada Marine Station Circle Inspector VLVK Sumanth said the Coast Guard handed over the fishermen and two boats with their fish catch on Saturday. “The investigation began on Saturday evening. The fish catch has been auctioned,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app