11 red sanders operatives nabbed at two places in Kadapa district

The Proddatur rural police on Monday nabbed as many as 11 red sanders smuggling operatives at two locations under Siddavatam and Badvel forest ranges of Seshachalam hills in Kadapa district.

According to the police, the Proddatur rural police acting on a tip-off raided a house at isolated spot at Dorasanipalle locality of Proddatur town, and nabbed two red sanders operatives while four others had fled the scene. Based on the information from the nabbed, a special raid was conducted at Siddavatam forest location, leading to the arrest of nine red sanders operatives. The police said that during the raid, the smuggling operatives resorted to stone pelting for several hours. After tense moments, the operatives were cordoned off and nabbed.

The police said that one Iragan Reddy Dasthagiri Reddy, 30, of Duvvuru in Kadapa district, had formed the syndicate by involving the woodcutters from Tamil Nadu. His modus operadi was to extend the logistic support to the woodcutters and collect the red sanders woods from the Seshachalam hills. Later, the logs would be clandestinely transported to Bengaluru and Hyderabad through SUVs. Among the 11 operatives, including Dasthagiri Reddy, 10 others were from north western districts of Tamil Nadu.

1.5 tonnes of logs seized

The police seized about 1.5 tonnes of logs in Proddatur and Siddavatam forests, apart from 3 SUVs, four motorbikes, axes and saw blades from the operatives. All the accused were produced before the designated court and were remanded.