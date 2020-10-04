11 persons suffer food poisoning in Chintoor

A five-year-old girl has been admitted to the Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam with severe food poisoning, after she ate a locally made sweet dish at Burugupudi village of V.R. Puram mandal in Chintoor Agency of East Godavari district.
Ten other persons from the girl’s family also suffered from mild food poisoning when they ate the sweets that were given to them by a relative on Friday evening.
Deputy District Medical and Health Officer B. Padmaja said the eleven persons had complained of various complications including vomiting soon after eating the sweets.
“The five-year-old girl has been sent to the Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam on Saturday morning. The ten persons from the same family who were admitted to V.R. Puram Health Centre have been discharged from hospital,” Ms. Padmaja said.
“The girl is responding to medical treatment and is in a stable condition,” Ms. Padmaja said.
