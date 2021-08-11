11 persons held with 3,400 kg of ganja in E. Godavari

KAKINADA

The East Godavari police on Tuesday seized 3,400 kg of ganja and arrested 11 members of a gang while they were transporting the contraband from Visakhapatnam Agency in a bid to smuggle it to Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Rampachodavaram Divisional police conducted the raids on the vehicles transporting ganja which was procured in the Darakonda hill range in Visakhapatnam Agency.

“We have seized four mini=vans loaded with 3,400 kg of ganja worth over ₹3 crore. The vehicles have been sized at Vutukuru area on the Maredumilli-Gurthedu road in East Godavari Agency,” Maredumilli Circle Inspector A.L.S. Ravi Kumar told The Hindu.

Prime accused Sobha Subba Rao is absconding and a search is on to nab him. “Cases have been registered against the gang and an investigation is on,” Mr. Ravi Kumar said.