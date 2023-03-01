11 new shoe-keeping centres to be set up at Tirumala

March 01, 2023 03:00 am | Updated February 28, 2023 10:59 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, on Tuesday, directed the officials to finish setting up shoe-keeping centres at 11 locations in Tirumala by the second week of April, before the onset of summer vacations.

Shoe-keeping centres shall come up at the main Kalyanakatta, opposite to Vaikuntam complex – II, entrance to Narayangiri sheds, Annadanam complex, ATC circle, TBC, Vaibhavotsava mandapam, Suphatam, Sri Vari Sadan I & II and Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC)s.

Mr. Dharma Reddy instructed the engineering officials to ensure caution in the selection of locations so that they are easily identifiable and provide LED lighting and broadcasting system at the centres.

The Marketing officials were urged to acquire cloth bags in adequate quantity for storing footwear and the PRO was told to deploy enough Sri Vari Sevaks for the job.