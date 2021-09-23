11 more succumb to COVID in State

The State reported 11 more COVID deaths and 1,171 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 20,43,244 and 14,108 respectively, while the number of active cases came down to 13,749.

During the past day, 1,207 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 20,15,387 and recovery rate to 98.64%. The daily test positivity rate of the 55,251 samples tested was 2.12%. The test positivity rate of the 2.79 crore tests conducted so far remain at 7.32%.

Chittoor and Nellore reported three deaths each while Krishna reported two and Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each. No death was reported in seven districts.

More than 80% infections reported in the past day were from six districts of East Godavari (255), Chittoor (158), Krishna (147), Nellore (145), Prakasam (141) and Guntur (101).

The remaining seven districts altogether reported 224 infections. They include West Godavari (94), Kadapa (48), Visakhapatnam (45), Vizianagaram (15), Srikakulam (9), Kurnool (7) and Anantapur (6).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,90,091), Chittoor (2,42,747), West Godavari (1,77,086), Guntur (1,75,220), Anantapur (1,57,526), Visakhapatnam (1,56,345), Nellore (1,44,132), Prakasam (1,36,507), Kurnool (1,23,985), Srikakulam (1,22,611), Krishna (1,16,806), Kadapa (1,14,580) and Vizianagaram (82,713).