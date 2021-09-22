Andhra Pradesh

11 more succumb to COVID in A.P.

A health technician collecting samples from a woman in Vijayawada on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The State reported 11 deaths due to COVID and 1,179 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,089 and 20,40,708.

The number of active cases came down to 13,905, as 1,651 patients recovered in the past day. For the first time in 167 days, the active cases tally was below 14,000.

The number of recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,12,714 and 98.63%. The daily test positivity rate of 49,737 samples tested in the past day was 2.37% and that of the 2.78 crore tests conducted so far was 7.34%.

Chittoor reported three deaths while Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam reported two deaths each. East Godavari and Guntur reported one death each.

East Godavari reported 192 infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (190), Krishna (167), West Godavari (161), Nellore (131), Prakasam (124), Guntur (107), Visakhapatnam (47), Kadapa (30), Srikakulam (19), Anantapur (8), Kurnool (2) and Vizianagaram (1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,89,626), Chittoor (2,42,377), West Godavari (1,76,835), Guntur (1,74,988), Anantapur (1,57,516), Visakhapatnam (1,56,251), Nellore (1,43,850), Prakasam (1,36,200), Kurnool (1,23,977), Srikakulam (1,22,580), Krishna (1,16,555), Kadapa (1,14,379) and Vizianagaram (82,679).


