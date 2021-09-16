11 more succumb to COVID in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

16 September 2021 01:05 IST

Slight increase in number of active cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,445 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,030 and 20,33,419 respectively, while the number of active cases slightly increased to 14,603. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,04,786 and 98.59%.

The daily test positivity rate of the 62,252 tests conducted in the past day was 2.32% and that of the 2.74 crore tests conducted so far was 7.40%.

Krishna and Prakasam districts reported three more deaths each in the past day while West Godavari reported two and Chittoor, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported one death each.

East Godavari reported 274 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (201), Krishna (164), Guntur (141), Prakasam (136), West Godavari (131), Kadapa (131), Nellore (130), Visakhapatnam (69), Anantapur (28), Vizianagaram (15), Srikakulam (14) and Kurnool (11).

The dsitrict tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,88,303), Chittoor (2,41,207), West Godavari (1,76,198), Guntur (1,74,301), Anantapur (1,57,441), Visakhapatnam (1,55,945), Nellore (1,42,973), Prakasam (1,35,392), Kurnool (1,23,955), Srikakulam (1,22,479), Krishna (1,15,751), Kadapa (1,13,946) and Vizianagaram (82,633).