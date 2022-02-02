11 more succumb to COVID-19 in State

02 February 2022 22:48 IST

5,983 cases recorded in 24 hours

The State recorded 5,983 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, a number very close to the 5,879 cases recorded the previous day. The number of deaths rose to 11, as against five on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin released by the Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Visakhapatnam reported four deaths, two deaths were reported in Kadapa and one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari districts. As many as 11,280 people afflicted by the virus recovered during the past day.

In the past day, 35,040 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the State to 3,25,40,787.

The cumulative toll and tally has touched 14,631 and 22,85,671 cases respectively in the State, while the total number of active cases stands at 100622 and recoveries at 21,70,418.

In the last 24 hours, the highest number of 741 positive cases were reported from East Godavari district, Guntur recorded 738 cases, Krishna (618), YSR Kadapa (608), Kurnool (579), West Godavari (565), Chittoor (462), Visakhapatnam (388), Nellore (304), Prakasam (293), Vizianagaram (112) and Srikakulam (87).