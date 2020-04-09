11 more people test positive in Prakasam

Eleven more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Prakasam district, said a bulletin released by the district administration on Thursday night.

With the fresh cases, the number of positive cases has gone up to 38 in the district. The first COVID-19 patient who had returned from London has been discharged after recovery. Of the 11 new cases, 10 patients are from Islampet, which has been been declared a red zone, while the 11th person is from Gopalnagar in Ongole.

The city has been decalred a containment zone in the wake of the new cases. The infected persons had direct or indirect links wioth the Tablighi Jammat meeting held in Delhi. As part of containment strategy, over 33,000 persons have been put under scanner. They include 960 foreign returnees, 101 persons who had returned from Delhi, 163 primary contacts of the infected persons and 283 secondary contacts, Collector P.Bhaskar said.

Meanwhile, SP Siddharth Kaushal warned that criminal cases would be booked against those organising distribution of food, medical kit and essential commodities without following the social distancing norms. All such programmes should be conducted only through the District Collector , the SP said.