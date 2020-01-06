Andhra Pradesh

11 more arrested for assault on TV journalists in Andhra Pradesh

more-in

They were attacked while trying to cover the protest by farmers against shifting the State capital on December 21

Eleven more persons have been arrested in the case relating to the assault on media persons at Amaravati on December 21 last year, taking the number of arrested to 16. Police said the 11 persons were identified on the basis of video footage, and taken into custody after being served notices. The 11 arrested in the assault case against TV 9 media organisation are now in Chilakaluripet police station.

The attack took place at Uddarayunivaripalem, where locals have been staging protests against the decision to shift the Capital. About 50 men and women attacked three media personnel, including a woman journalist. They even chased the car in which the media team were returning, broke the glass panes and threw large stones at their vehicle.

Another quartet in custody

Five more men have been taken into custody in the case relating to assault on media persons belonging to Mahaa TV channel, and they have been taken to Tenali police station.

The arrests followed a written complaint by TV 9 reporters to the Director General of Police on December 23. Cases were also filed under different sections, including section 307 (IPC) (attempt to murder) in Thullur police station.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 6:02:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/11-more-arrested-for-assualt-on-tv-journalists-in-ap/article30494581.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY