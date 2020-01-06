11 more arrested for assault on TV journalists in Andhra Pradesh

Eleven more persons have been arrested in the case relating to the assault on media persons at Amaravati on December 21 last year, taking the number of arrested to 16. Police said the 11 persons were identified on the basis of video footage, and taken into custody after being served notices. The 11 arrested in the assault case against TV 9 media organisation are now in Chilakaluripet police station.

The attack took place at Uddarayunivaripalem, where locals have been staging protests against the decision to shift the Capital. About 50 men and women attacked three media personnel, including a woman journalist. They even chased the car in which the media team were returning, broke the glass panes and threw large stones at their vehicle.

Another quartet in custody

Five more men have been taken into custody in the case relating to assault on media persons belonging to Mahaa TV channel, and they have been taken to Tenali police station.

The arrests followed a written complaint by TV 9 reporters to the Director General of Police on December 23. Cases were also filed under different sections, including section 307 (IPC) (attempt to murder) in Thullur police station.