ADVERTISEMENT

11 mandals in Andhra Pradesh likely to experience heatwave on Tuesday

May 08, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

IMD predicts rainfall at isolated places in State on Tuesday and Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

A mirage formed on the highway near Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Eleven mandals in four districts of the State are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Tuesday.

Only one mandal in Anakapalli district experienced heatwave conditions on Monday. All the stations recorded maximum temperatures of less than 40 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kurnool.

On Tuesday, two mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, four each in Anakapalli and Kakinada and one mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, 19 mandals in Anakapalli (3 mandals), Guntur (2), Kakinada (2), Krishna (1), Parvathipuram Manyam (9) and Vizianagaram (2) are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains continued to occur in isolated places across the State on Monday.

Gudem Kothaveedi mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district received 31.25 mm of rainfall while Halaharvi of Kurnool received 24 mm. Some mandals in Kadapa, Annamayya, Nandyal, Vizianagaram, Sri Satya Sai, Chittoor, Anantapur, NTR, Guntur, Nellore and Palnadu received light to moderate rainfall.

Rainfall may occur at isolated places in the State on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per India Meteorological Department’s forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US