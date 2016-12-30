11 killed in road accidents in AP

Visakhapatnam: Five persons died, two on the spot, and four were critically injured when their SUV met with an accident near Gokulapadu under the S. Rayavaram police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday night. Two women and an 18-month-old toddler were among the dead.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Singh (42), Roopa Singh (49), Subhash Singh (18), Sriya Singh (18 months), and Sneha Singh (18), all residents of L.B. Nagar, Hyderabad. The victims belonged to the family of Hiralal, an advocate, who escaped with minor injuries.

According to the police, there were 12 persons, including the driver, in the vehicle and they were travelling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad.

The family had come to Visakhapatnam three days ago on a holiday trip.

They visited Araku and holiday spots in Visakhapatnam and planned an overnight stay at Annavaram for darshan of Lord Satyanarayana Swamy. According to the S. Rayavaram Police Station Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar, the right wheel of the vehicle burst at around 11 p.m. Unable to control the vehicle, the driver hit the divider.

Under its impact, the vehicle toppled to the other side of the National Highway, where it was hit by a lorry coming in the opposite direction. While Rajesh Singh and Roopa died on the spot, Subhash Singh, Sriya and Sneha died while undergoing treatment at the Nakkapalli area hospital. Abhishek (5), Geeta Bai (38), Neha Singh (19) and Bindu Priya (32) were shifted to King George Hospital.

The police booked a case and investigation is on.

Three from UP killed as tractor hits car

Special Correspondent in Kurnool writes: Three persons of Kharagpur Saraiya in Uttar Pradesh were killed when a sand-laden tractor collided with a car on National Highway No. 44 near Pothidoddi in Peapully mandal in Kurnool district in the early hours of Thursday. Harilal Gupta and car driver Ganesh, both 40, died instantly while Mansingh (35) succumbed to injuries in the Kurnool general hospital, according to Peapully SI Thimmaiah. The severely injured Sunny was being treated.

The four persons were going by car to Bengaluru for a building painting work. Peapully police registered a case.

Three run over by bus

In another ghastly accident, an APSRTC bus fatally ran over three shepherds and mowed down about 125 heads of sheep near R. Thummalapalli village in Pulivendula mandal of Kadapa district in the early hours of Thursday. The driver of the bus going from Srisailam to Pulivendula fled after the accident. The shepherds who lost their lives were inhabitants of Poravanipalle in Thondur mandal and their identity was being ascertained, according to the police. Pulivendula police inspected the accident site, registered a case and shifted the bodies to the Government hospital at Pulivendula for post-mortem.