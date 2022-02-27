11 held in chain, mobile phone snatching cases in Rajamahendravaram

124 vehicles also seized during the raids

The Rajamahendravaram city police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in chain and mobile phone snatching cases in the city during raids on Sunday.

As many as 124 vehicles were also seized during the raids by 52 teams. Urban SP Aiswarya Rastogi said that the teams would function round the clock to prevent the activities of thieves and blade batches.