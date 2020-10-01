11-foot python stoned to death in Chittoor

The reptile was stalking a herd of goats, say villagers

An 11-foot-long Indian rock python was stoned to death by a group of farmers and shepherds at Kotrepalle village in Baireddipalle mandal, 70 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday.

According to information, a farmer while working in his field heard the hissing sounds from the bushes nearby. He found the python stalking a herd of goats. Soon, some shepherds and farmers gathered at the spot. They reportedly stoned the python to death.

Some villagers said that the python had been slithering into the fields frequently.

Responding to the incident, a senior forest official said they would inquire about the incident. “Even as reptiles such as Indian rock pythons and king cobras are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, the laws usually apply to cases involving smuggling activities. It is difficult to establish the circumstances under which these reptiles get killed by people. Many such cases go unnoticed,” he said.

The forests spreading from Bangarupalem to V. Kota covering the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary is home to many reptile species, which often slither into the fields nearby. Some of them get killed by people, while some others get crushed under the wheels of vehicles on highways.