11 fishermen rescued after their boat catches fire off Uppada coast in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh

February 12, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - UPPADA (KAKINADA)

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke emanating from the fishing boat in the mid-sea near Bhyravapalem area off Uppada coast in the Kakinada district on Monday.

Smoke emanating from the fishing boat in the mid-sea near Bhyravapalem area off Uppada coast in the Kakinada district on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

As many as 11 fishermen have been rescued reportedly after their fishing boat caught fire in the mid-sea while they were engaged in fishing near Bhyravapalem area off Uppada coast in the Kakinada district. The incident occurred at around 3.30 p.m. on Monday.  

Kakinada District Fisheries Officer K. Krunakar Rao told The Hindu, “In the early hours of Monday, a crew of 11 fisherfolk went for fishing in a boat belonging to Surada Ramarao of Uppada village. At around 3.30 p.m., fisherfolk in another fishing boat noticed the fire in the fishing boat and rushed to the spot and rescued the 11 fisherfolk.”

“All the 11 crew members of the boat have been rescued. All of them are safe. Our team of officials have also managed to reach the spot in the sea. We have launched a probe into the incident and more details are awaited,” said Mr. Krunakar Rao. The fishing boat has been gutted in the fire.

