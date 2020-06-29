11 deaths and 793 new COVID-19 cases in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

29 June 2020

Tally goes up to 13,891; over 6,200 patients have recovered

Andhra Pradesh reported 11 COVID-19 deaths and 793 fresh cases during the past 24 hours as 30,216 samples were tested as of Monday morning.

Five new deaths were reported in Kurnool, while two each were reported in Krishna and Nellore and one each was reported in Vizianagaram and West Godavari. The toll has gone up to 180 so far.

The COVID tally increased to 13,891 and the number of active cases went up to 7,479. So far, 6,232 patients have recovered, including 324 new recoveries.

Of the total active patients, 5,839 are undergoing treatment at COVID designated hospitals and 1,640 asymptomatic patients are being treated at the newly established COVID Care Centres.

As many as 706 cases of the total fresh cases are of locals while the remaining are of people from other states and countries.

West Godavari reported 113 new local cases, while Guntur reported 98, Anantapur reported 96 and Kurnool reported 86 new cases. They are followed by East Godavari (72), Kadapa (71), Chittoor (56), Krishna (52), Prakasam (26), Nellore (24), Visakhapatnam (11) and Vizianagaram (1). Srikakulam reported no new case.

The tallies of local cases in Kurnool is inching close to 2,000-mark and those of Anantapur, Krishna and Guntur are also increasing rapidly. Of the overall tally, 11,554 cases are of locals.

The district tallies are as follows: Kurnool (1,873), Anantapur (1,467), Krishna (1,383), Guntur (1,291), East Godavari (1,074), West Godavari (988), Chittoor (947), Kadapa (865), Nellore (603), Visakhapatnam (516), Prakasam (339), Vizianagaram (146) and Srikakulam (62). The imported cases are of foreign returnees (391) and people from other States (1,946).