11 deaths, 2,331 new infections in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

07 April 2021 23:25 IST

Daily positivity rate has been increasing exponentially

Andhra Pradesh reported 11 deaths and 2,331 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. It was the highest single-day death toll since December 6, and the single-day tally crossed the 2,000-mark and was highest since November 7.

The daily positivity rate has been increasing exponentially. In the past day, only 31,812 samples were tested and 7.33% of them turned positive. It was the highest daily positivity rate since mid-October.

In the past week, 2.19 lakh samples were tested and their positivity rate was 5.14% as 11,285 new infections were detected. However, in the previous week, 2.42 lakh samples were tested and its positivity rate was 2.83% with only 6,868 cases detected.

The cumulative tally increased to 9,13,274 and the toll reached 7,262. In the past day, 853 patients recovered leaving 13,276 patients under treatment. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 8,92,736 and 97.75%.

4 deaths in Chittoor

Chittoor which has the highest number of deaths and second-highest death rate among the districts has again reported four new deaths, while Kurnool reported two deaths and Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported one new death each.

Guntur has again reported the highest single-day tally of 368 new infections, while its neighbouring district Krishna reported 327 new cases. They were followed by Visakhapatnam (298), Chittoor (296), Anantapur (202), Nellore (186), Kurnool (176), Kadapa (149), Srikakulam (123), Prakasam (110), Vizianagaram (47), East Godavari (29) and West Godavari (20). Guntur's cumulative tally has crossed 80,000.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,529),West Godavari (94,626), Chittoor (91,740), Guntur (80,126), Anantapur (68,900), Nellore (64,194), Visakhapatnam (63,287), Prakasam (63,032), Kurnool (62,153), Kadapa (56,285), Krishna (51,740), Srikakulam (47,182) and Vizianagaram (41,585).