11-day Vijayawada Book Festival to commence on February 9 at Govt. Polytechnic College grounds

February 07, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 33rd Vijayawada Book Festival, organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS), here will be inaugurated by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on February 9.

VBFS honorary president Bellapu Babji along with president T. Manohar Naidu, Secretary K. Lakshmiah, Emesco Books head D. Vijay Kumar and others released the festival brochure on Tuesday.

Mr. Babji said that the Governor along with Minister Botcha Satyanarayana would inaugurate the book festival at 6 p.m. on February 9 at the Govt. Polytechnic College grounds.

Writer and politician Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, A.P. Official Language Commission chairman P. Vijay Babu and others will also take part in the inaugural ceremony, he said.

He said that the book festival would be open for the public from 2 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. daily till February 19 and several Telugu and English publishers and organisations including Emesco Books, Visalandra Publishing House, Prakasakthi, Ramakrishna Matam, Hyderabad Book Trust, Lokayukta, Janachetana, Analpa, Himalaya Publishing House, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, AP Telugu and Sanskrit Academi, Kendra Sahitya Akademi, National Book Trist, National Library of India and others were going to participate in the festival offering a wide range of books.

To promote the book festival, VBFS would organise a rally with book lovers on February 13 in the city.

Literary events such as book launches, centenaries of noted authors and publishers and cultural and educational events would be held during the book festival simultaneously at two different daises.

The book festival enclosure is named after Ravikrindi Ramaswamy of Vikram Publishers and the main dais where literary events will be organised is named after Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, an eminent writer, and actor in remembrance of his contribution to literature and language.