11 crore families benefit from Ujjwala scheme, says Minister S.P. Singh Bhagel

January 23, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - NIDADAVOLU

The Hindu Bureau

The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Bhagel, on Tuesday, claimed that 11 crore families have benefited from the Central government’s PM Ujjwala Yojana scheme, during the ‘Viksit Bharat’ yatra at Samisragudem in Nidadavolu mandal of East Godavari district.

Mr. Bhagel distributed gas connections and Aadhaar cards to the beneficiaries after inaugurating an exhibition on the central government schemes. Kovvur Sub-Collector Ashutosh Srivastava, District Panchayat Office J.V. Satyanarayana and other officials were also present.

