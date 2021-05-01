11 COVID hospital clusters formed in district

The private COVID-19 hospitals in the district were formed into 11 clusters as per the guidelines of the State government to monitor and check violations.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that there were 73 government and private hospitals treating COVID patients in the district as of Saturday.

He said each cluster contains six private hospitals and the clusters were formed based on geographical location. They were named as Pushpa Hotel (Cluster-1), Puspha Hotel (Cluster-2), Dornakal Road, Nakkala Road, Moghalrajpuram (Cluster-5), Moghalrajpuram (Cluster-6), Ramavarappadu, Autonagar, Benz Circle, Machilipatnam and Nuzvid.

Mr. Imtiaz said that each cluster would have a cluster level task committee that ensures the supply of medicines, oxygen and others in addition to monitoring of the treatment and management of patients.