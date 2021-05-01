Andhra Pradesh

11 COVID hospital clusters formed in district

The private COVID-19 hospitals in the district were formed into 11 clusters as per the guidelines of the State government to monitor and check violations.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that there were 73 government and private hospitals treating COVID patients in the district as of Saturday.

He said each cluster contains six private hospitals and the clusters were formed based on geographical location. They were named as Pushpa Hotel (Cluster-1), Puspha Hotel (Cluster-2), Dornakal Road, Nakkala Road, Moghalrajpuram (Cluster-5), Moghalrajpuram (Cluster-6), Ramavarappadu, Autonagar, Benz Circle, Machilipatnam and Nuzvid.

Mr. Imtiaz said that each cluster would have a cluster level task committee that ensures the supply of medicines, oxygen and others in addition to monitoring of the treatment and management of patients.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 11:43:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/11-covid-hospital-clusters-formed-in-district/article34460298.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY