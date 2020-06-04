11 contract coronavirus in East Godavari

Tension mounted among health officials as eleven more persons tested positive for the viral disease on Wednesday in East Godavari district.

District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik said that six of them were migrants who returned from Mumbai, while two arrived from Hyderabad recently.

Hotspot

Three more persons who had tested positive for the COVID-19 had connection with the Gollala Mamidada village in Pedapudi mandal in the district, which has become one of the biggest hotspots in the State.

“One of the 11 persons has been sent to the State COVID hospital in Visakhapatnam, while rest have been admitted to GSL and KIMS hospitals in the East Godavari district,” said Mr. Mallik.