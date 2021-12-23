11 cinema theatres ordered to be seized

Officials inspect various cinemas in Krishna district

The Krishna district administration has ordered the seizure of 11 cinema halls in the rural areas of the district and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on a cinema hall in the city.

Following Collector J. Nivas's surprise inspection of a cinema hall in the city late on Tuesday, Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha and Revenue Divisional Officers across the district inspected various cinema halls in the district on Wednesday.

According to official sources, 11 single-screen theatres, including two each in Avanigadda and Bantumilli, and one each in Challapalli, Koduru, Movva, Nagayalanka, Gudivada, Pamarru and Mylavaram were ordered to be seized for violation of rules regarding ticket pricing, maintenance, fire safety, lapsed permissions and others.

Ms. Latha inspected Jairam, G3 and Shailaja theatres in Gandhi Nagar of the city. She interacted with the movie patrons and inquired about the prices for which tickets were sold at the box office and online portals, according to a release.

Ms. Latha was told by the movie-goers that water and other food items were being sold at exorbitant prices. She asked the theatre management to display the prices of the food items sold in canteens prominently.