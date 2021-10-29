11 arrested in five property offences

The city police arrested 11 persons who were allegedly involved in five different property offences, here in the city on Thursday. Police recovered stolen property worth nearly ₹20 lakh from them.

In one case, police arrested four persons for allegedly stealing 1,695 kg of aluminium shuttering boards worth ₹2.20 lakh at Mangalapalem area under Duvvada police station limits, on October 1.

In another case, K. Sekhar Naidu (27) was arrested for allegedly stealing a lorry near Pinagadi under Pendurthy police station limits. The lorry worth ₹15 lakh was recovered from the accused. K. Premchand (21) was arrested for committing theft of a handbag containing valuables worth ₹30,000 in One Town.

Police also arrested three persons who committed theft of four copper plates worth ₹1.02 lakh from a shop at Autonagar under Gajuwaka police station limits on October 27. In another case from Gajuwaka area, two persons were arrested for stealing four amplifiers worth ₹1.5 lakh by gaining entry into a locked shop on BC Road on October 9.