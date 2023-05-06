10th standard student commits ‘suicide’ in Nandyal district

May 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PYAPILI

(NANDYAL DIST.)

A girl, class 10 student, reportedly committed suicide by hanging at her home at Pyapili in the district on Saturday as she failed in the mathematics exam.

She allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her house when the family members went out.

She secured 26 marks out of 100 in mathematics. Pyapili police registered a case and investigation is on. Nandyal district recorded the lowest pass percentage in the State. People in distress can dial 100 for help.

