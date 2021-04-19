10th, Inter exams as scheduled, no classes till 9th standard

GUNTUR

19 April 2021 19:31 IST

Minister announces decision after high-level meeting

The State government has decided to go ahead with the schedule of Class 10 examinations conducted by the SSC and the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education. The government has also decided to suspend classes for the students from Classes 1 to 9 with immediate effect.

The first year Inter exams are set to begin from May 5 with Paper-11 (second language) while the 10th class exams will commence on June 5.

“We have taken the decision keeping in view the interests of students. Many students have lost job opportunities as the examinations were not held in 2020. Our government has already taken many measures for the safety of students, like supplying three pairs of masks. The practical examinations of the IPE have already commenced so we decided to complete the schedule,” said the Minister for Human Resources Development, Adimulapu Suresh.

The CBSE has already cancelled the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 11 and postponed Class 12 exams. Many States have either postponed or cancelled the examinations due to elections or COVID-19.

“The decision to suspend the classes comes into effect immediately and it applies to all schools – government, aided, welfare and private schools,” the Minister told reporters at the end of a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office.