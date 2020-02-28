10th class boy found dead

A Class 10 student, Sudhir (15), of Indiramma Colony of Pattikonda village in Palamaner mandal was found dead on Friday morning. His body was found hanging from a tree in a forest location abutting the village tank.

According to information, the boy studying at the Government School at Pattikonda did not attend classes on Friday. During the last two days, the boy was said to be upset with family disturbances, including financial stress.

Some youth rearing cattle noticed the body and informed the police.

The body has been sent to the area hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered. Those in distress can call Dial 100 for help.