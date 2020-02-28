Andhra Pradesh

10th class boy found dead

A Class 10 student, Sudhir (15), of Indiramma Colony of Pattikonda village in Palamaner mandal was found dead on Friday morning. His body was found hanging from a tree in a forest location abutting the village tank.

According to information, the boy studying at the Government School at Pattikonda did not attend classes on Friday. During the last two days, the boy was said to be upset with family disturbances, including financial stress.

Some youth rearing cattle noticed the body and informed the police.

The body has been sent to the area hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered. Those in distress can call Dial 100 for help.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 9:46:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/10th-class-boy-found-dead/article30945221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY