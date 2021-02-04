10th century Sivalayam atop Indrakeeladri to be rebuilt

Decision taken to pull down existing structure in view of its dilapidated condition

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam, which manages the Kanaka Durga temple, has drawn up plans to pull down the existing Sivalayam atop Indrakeeladri, said to be built during the 10th century, and construct a new structure in its place.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer (EO) M.V. Suresh Babu said that the Devasthanam management has decided to reconstruct the Sivalayam in view of its present condition. “The temple needs to be rebuilt. The government has cleared the proposal in this regard. Also, necessary funds would be released for rebuilding the temple,” he said.

The stone sculpture works will be taken up downhill of Indrakeeladri. Later, the temple walls will be dismantled stone by stone to pave way for the reconstruction. “We are planning to complete the works before Karthika Masam, which is an auspicious month, in the coming Telugu new year,” he said.

The EO said that the same architectural style would be retained in the reconstruction of the Sivalayam. A sum of ₹7 crore would be released by the government in this regard. Also, ₹2 crore would be spent on extension works for the Sivalayam, he added.

The Devasthanam had taken up repair works on the Sivalayam four years ago. The roof of the Sivalayam would leak whenever it rained. The temple priests used to perform daily rituals standing in rainwater that stagnated in the sanctum santorum. Darshan of the deity at Sivalayam was temporarily suspended for the devotees then.

New facilities planned

The Devasthanam authorities are also planning to construct a potu (temple kitchen) at an estimated cost of ₹5.6 crore and an Anna Prasadam complex at ₹19.7 crore. Also, a toll plaza similar to the one in Tirumala is being planned at a cost of ₹5.25 crore. The toll plaza/entry point similar to Alipiri at Tirupati will come up downhill of Indrakeeladri.