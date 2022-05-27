109th anniversary of first Andhra conference held

The first Andhra Conference is a landmark in the history of modern Andhra Pradesh. It gave impetus to the Andhra movement and it gave birth to Linguistic States Policy, said Kona Raghupathi, Deputy Speaker, AP Legislative Assembly.

He was participating in the 109th anniversary celebrations of First Andhra Conference in Bapatla on Thursday. He said people of Bapatla got an opportunity to honour the grandson of B.N. Sarma, who fought for a separate Andhra State. Later, he felicitated B. Mahadev Sarma, grandson of B.N. Sarma, President of First Andhra Conference.

The meeting was presided over by B John Wesley, Associate Dean of College of Food Science and Technology, Bapatla. Forum for Better Bapatla Secretary P.C. Sai Babu, Ch. Bhavani Devi, Kotamraju Prasad, Arts College Former Principal WAGK Murthy, UV Rama Rao, artist GV and others spoke.