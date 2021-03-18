1,094 farmers’ panels formed to purchase farm machinery

KAKINADA

18 March 2021 00:58 IST

The equipment to be supplied to ryots on rent through RBKs

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Wednesday said that 1,094 groups comprising local farmers had been constituted to run the agricultural machinery centres set up at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the district by April.

According to Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, the State government has framed a policy, providing agricultural machinery on rent to local farmers to minimise the input cost.

Mr. Lakshmisha and other district officials on Wednesday held talks with the companies dealing with agricultural machinery to decide price, models of machinery and types of machinery required for farming in various sizes of land holdings.

Subsidy on loan

“As many as 1,094 farmers committees have been formed, each comprising five farmers. The committes will be attached to RBKs and run the agricultural machinery centres. The government will offer ₹40% subsidy and guarantees 50% of the loan taken from banks to the committee to purchase the required machinery,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.

Each committee is permitted to purchase machinery worth up to ₹15 lakh and provide the same to the needy farmers on low rent. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to launch the programme in April. We are preparing to finalise the list of machinery to be made available in the 1,094 RBKs and complete the documentation process for loan by March 25,” said the Joint Collector.

The agricultural machinery marketing companies have been urged to quote lower prices to the farmer’s committees.