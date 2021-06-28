₹10.93 cr. to be spent on roads, water supply in Konaseema

AMALAPURAM (EAST GODAVARI)

28 June 2021 22:55 IST

Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop on Monday stated that work on roads and drinking water storage facilities would be taken up soon with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of ₹10.93 crore in Amalapuram Assembly segment.

Mr. Viswaroop reviewed the proposed works to be taken up with the funds received under the CSR scheme from the oil exploration companies operating in the Konaseema region.

In a meeting with representatives of Cairn Energy and Vedanta Group and district officials, Mr. Viswaroop said that the CSR funds received for the 2021-22 financial year would be spent on roads and rural water supply and storage facilities. Amalapuram RDO N.S.V.B. Vasantha Rayudu was present.

