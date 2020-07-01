Watch | 1088 ambulances and mobile medical units launched in Andhra Pradesh

01 July 2020 14:43 IST

A huge fleet of '108 ambulances' and '104 mobile medical units' were launched in Andhra Pradesh. It was flagged-off by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ministers A.Kali Krishna Srinivas, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and officials of the departments concerned took part in the launch ceremony. 432 ambulances and 656 mobile medical units were lined-up on M.G.Road from Benz Circle to Police Control Room.

