₹1,083 cr. for district roads
The State government has released ₹1,083 crore for 178 road works during the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Of the ₹2,200 crore sanctioned by the State government to all districts, ₹136.49 crore was allocated to the district and 70% of the works have been started.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.