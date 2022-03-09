Andhra Pradesh

₹1,083 cr. for district roads

The State government has released ₹1,083 crore for 178 road works during the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Of the ₹2,200 crore sanctioned by the State government to all districts, ₹136.49 crore was allocated to the district and 70% of the works have been started.


