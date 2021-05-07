‘108’ medical team helps woman deliver baby

A member of the ‘108’ medical team with the newborn baby on Thursday.

ONGOLE

07 May 2021 12:27 IST

A 27-year-old-woman who tested positive for COVID-19 and her family members were a worried lot as she developed labour pains all of a sudden on Thursday.

They frantically called the ‘108’ emergency service, and in no time an emergency medical team (EMT) reached her and helped the woman in the ninth month of pregnancy deliver a breech baby boy much to the relief of all.

A proud EMT member, P. Satish, along with pilot Brahmam and health worker Kranti, said, “We have the satisfaction of saving the lives of the the mother and breech baby.”

It was a very critical case as the umbilical cord was found around the baby’s neck, added ‘108’ emergency service District Manager S. Vijaykumar.

Right before birth, most babies are in a headfirst position in the mother’s uterus . Sometimes, babies are in feet-first position, resulting in breech birth.

“There is a need for stepping up awareness on neo-natal care service offered by our team,” he added.