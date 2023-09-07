ADVERTISEMENT

108 golden flowers worth ₹2 crores donated to Tirumala temple

September 07, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - TIRUMALA

The flowers were manufactured by Lalitha Jewellery

The Hindu Bureau

Proprietor of Lalitha Jewellery, Kiran showing one of the 108 golden lotus flowers manufactured by Lalitha Jewellery worth ₹2 crore donated by Dr. Raja Reddy from Kadapa to the temple of Lord Venkateswara. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In an offering, Dr. Raja Reddy from Kadapa on September 6 donated 108 golden flowers to the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The flowers were manufactured by Lalitha Jewellery, who according to its proprietor Mr. Kiran, were good at making jewellery for temples.

Speaking to the media, Kiran who had accompanied Dr. Reddy in the darshan, said that it took six months for them to manufacture the jewellery and cost them over ₹2 crores.

The precious donation was handed over to the authorities inside the temple.

