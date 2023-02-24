108 Ambulance travels on NH-44 in precarious condition to Anantapur

February 24, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - ANANTAPUR

A 108 Emergency Ambulance brought a patient with respiratory problems from Dharmavaram town in the Sri Sathya Sai District to the Government General Hospital here in the early hours of February 15.

But the ambulance was in a bad shape and ran in a dangerous manner on NH-44 for 25 km.

Without headlamps or the mandatory blinker on top of the vehicle, the ambulance was driven on NH-44 for 25 km. The vehicle’s tail-lamp was also not working.

The State Government ambulance run by the Aurobindo Emergency Medical Services for the 108 Services was set aside for repairs 10 days ago.

The other option was the ricketty back-up ambulance carrying patients since then.

Some citizens travelling on the National Highway at that time from Bengaluru to Anantapur took photographs and videographs of the ambulance (AP16TH7847) and ensured that it reached the hospital properly. The Ambulance was overtaking other vehicles without signals and was not visible to others, they alleged.

Anantapur 108 District Manager’s post is vacant and the Aurobindo Emergency Medical Services executive A. Veerendra Reddy monitoring the vehicle told The Hindu that it will take another 15 days for the original ambulance to be operational as its engine got damaged due from the Bio Diesel used for it earlier.

“The State Government took note of the condition of the ambulances in Anantapur and have promised to replace some,” said A. Veerendra Reddy.

Three incidents of the ambulances breaking down while coming from Uravakonda, and Kalyandurg were reported only in January.