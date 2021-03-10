10.76 lakh voters expected to cast their vote today

Seven urban local bodies go to polls in the district

All arrangements have been made for the municipal elections in seven urban local bodies on Wednesday. About 10.76 lakh voters are expected to cast their vote.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz called upon the public to exercise their right to vote provided by the Constitution.

Polling for 229 municipal wards in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, Nuzvid Municipality, Pedana Municipality, Nandigama Nagara Panchayat, Tiruvuru Nagara Panchayat and Vuyyuru Nagara Panchayat will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mr. Imtiaz said there were 10,76,374 voters in the seven ULBs and voter slips were distributed to 93% of them. The remaining voters who did not receive the slips due to various reasons could collect them at the helpdesks at polling booths, he said.

For the smooth conduct of the polls, 6,747 polling officers and 210 micro observers were appointed and deployed to their respective ULBs.

In Vijayawada, where polling will be conducted for 64 wards, there are 7,81,635 voters and in Machilipatnam with 50 wards there are 1,33,466 voters.

In the city, there are 788 polling booths and 4,800 polling staff were deployed. VMC Municipal Commissioner and Additional Election Authority V. Prasanna Venkatesh said all the polling material had been handed over to the respective staff at the distribution centre in IGMC Stadium.

Election presiding officer P.V. Prasad hailed arrangements by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials at the distribution centre.