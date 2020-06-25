10.69 km electrified second rail line commissioned in Anantapur

The double line between Chigicherla and Zangalapalle being tested after commissioning on Thursday.

ANANTAPUR

25 June 2020 23:17 IST

Zangalapalli-Chigicherla section is part of 90 km doubling project

The South Central Railway has commissioned and operationalised the second railway line between Zangalapalli and Chigicherla with electrification, which is part of the Gooty-Dharmavaram Doubling Project.

The SCR General Manager, Gajanan Mallya, in a release on Thursday congratulated the railways and RITES team that completed the task with dedication even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The double line would give impetus to the rail services in the Rayalaseema region. This was the third consecutive infrastructure project being commissioned in the zone in June, he said.

The section of the project was commissioned after authentication from the Commissioner for Railway Safety. The project is a vital rail link connecting Andhra Pradesh with Karnataka and joins Hyderabad with Bengaluru with a faster rail travel possibility.

The 90 km project is being executed by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) at a cost of ₹636.38 crore. The doubling and electrification in the section between Kalluru and Garladinne for a distance of 11 km was completed in September, 2019. The completion of 10.69 km now, leading to a total of 22 km, amounted to 25% execution of the project.