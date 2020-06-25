10.69 km electrified second rail line commissioned in Anantapur

The South Central Railway has commissioned and operationalised the second railway line between Zangalapalli and Chigicherla with electrification, which is part of the Gooty-Dharmavaram Doubling Project.
The SCR General Manager, Gajanan Mallya, in a release on Thursday congratulated the railways and RITES team that completed the task with dedication even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The double line would give impetus to the rail services in the Rayalaseema region. This was the third consecutive infrastructure project being commissioned in the zone in June, he said.
The section of the project was commissioned after authentication from the Commissioner for Railway Safety. The project is a vital rail link connecting Andhra Pradesh with Karnataka and joins Hyderabad with Bengaluru with a faster rail travel possibility.
The 90 km project is being executed by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) at a cost of ₹636.38 crore. The doubling and electrification in the section between Kalluru and Garladinne for a distance of 11 km was completed in September, 2019. The completion of 10.69 km now, leading to a total of 22 km, amounted to 25% execution of the project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath