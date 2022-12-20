106-year-old Govt. Arts College holds Graduation Day for the first time

December 20, 2022 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The first-ever Graduation Day of the 106-year-old Government Arts College (Autonomous) was held here on Saturday, and 400 students of the 2019-2022 batch received their graduation certificates at the ceremony.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy and Collegiate Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar graced the event held on the Arts College premises and urged the graduating students to dedicate their lives to the service of the society and be truthful to their chosen profession.

“Putting up a dedicated service and implementing the knowledge gained during your undergraduate or post-graduate courses are crucial to achieving higher goals in life,” Mr. Pola Bhaskar told the students.

Students were dressed in black robes, donned black hats at the ceremony, and received graduation certificates from the Vice-Chancellor and Education Commissioner. The presence of the university alumni and parents added more cheer to the festive mood that prevailed on the campus during the ceremony.