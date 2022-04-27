106 students receive degrees at Govt. Medical College’s convocation

The MBBS graduates of Anantapur Government Medical College 2016 batch pose for a photograph after receiving their degrees from Anantapur SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the Government Medical College campus in Anantapur on the occasion of its 17th convocation in which 106 MBBS students of 2016 batch received degrees on Tuesday.

Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, while delivering the convocation address, said the new graduates must concentrate on providing the best possible healthcare to the poor and downtrodden.

He also recalled the services rendered by the fraternity during the pandemic. “We must salute health workers for their services during the past two years of the pandemic, when they attended to the patients without caring for their lives,” said Mr. Fakkeerappa.

Balancing personal and professional lives was important and only then they can lead a stress-free life, he said. He also stressed the importance of spending time on new innovations and research so that they could provide new vaccines or techniques in medical care.

College principal Myreddi Neeraja congratulated the graduates on their academic excellence and simultaneously showing their strength in sports, social service through NSS, literary and cultural activities. She advised the new graduates to work with dedication, discipline, provide quality medical care with good professional values.