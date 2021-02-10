1,056 liquor bottles seized, two arrested

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Bheemili, arrested two persons while they were allegedly transporting 1,056 liquor bottles from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh at Gandigundam area near Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. The recovered liquor is said to be worth over ₹2 lakh in market.
Police suspect that the accused were bringing the liquor to distribute during the panchayat elections.
Under the guidance of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-SEB) V. Ajitha, a team of SEB, Bheemili, led by Circle Inspector Anuradha Devi, conducted raids near a petrol bunk at Gandigundam.
Sub-Inspector of SEB, Bheemili, B.V. Ramana, said that the two accused were from Padmanabham mandal. He said that in order to escape from the police check, the accused were transporting the liquor bottles in 28 cases in an iron load lorry. Based on credible information, they were caught.
Cases are being booked.
In less than a month, the SEB Bheemili has detected three major liquor smuggling cases and recovered close to 12,000 liquor bottles.
On January 12, the SEB Bheemili team had seized about 2,910 liquor bottles. On January 23, the SEB had detected a suspected spurious liquor case and seized about 7,680 liquor bottles at Reddipalle village under Padmanabham police station limits.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath