₹1.05 crore unaccounted cash seized from two

Badvel Rural police seized unaccounted cash of ₹1.05 crore from a four-wheeler that was going from Davangere in Karnataka to Nellore district on Tuesday evening.

The police team led by Badvel Rural Sub-Inspector B.V. Krishnaiah intercepted the vehicle bearing registration number KA05 AJ 5848 at P.P. Kunta checkpost in Gopavaram mandal.

The cash stuffed in three bags was seized from K. Sureshappa Veeresh and Mari Gowda. They confessed that the cash belonged to their owner Nagendra, a betel nut supplier of Shivamogga and that they had collected the dues from traders from Latur in Maharashtra, Kalaburgi, Sirpur, Raichur in Karnataka and Adoni in Andhra Pradesh.

The accused had also reportedly admitted that the amount was meant to be given as an advance for the purchase of granite stones in Nellore district.

As the duo could not provide valid accounts for the cash, police seized the entire amount and sent it to Income Tax Department in Tirupati.