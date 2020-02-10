₹105 crore allocated for bridge across the Krishna

The State government has, in principle, allocated ₹105 crore for the construction of a bridge across the Krishna river channel near the confluence point of the river with the Bay of Bengal, connecting the five islands in the Krishna Estuary to the mainland in Diviseema.

The nearly 500-metre-long bridge will be constructed between Etimoga on the mainland front and Edurumondi island in Nagayalanka mandal of Krishna district.

Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh told The Hindu on Monday; “In October 2019, I discussed with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohhan Reddy the immediate need for construction of the Etimoga-Edurumondi bridge. He has, in-principle, granted ₹105 crore for the project, realising the need of the facility meant for above 10,000 population in the cut-off area.”

The Transportation Roads and Buildings (Tr&B) Department is said to have been entrusted with the job of preparing the ground for the design and execution of the project .

Access

The bridge will provide direct access to the mainland for the people living in the islands of Edurumondi, Nachukunta, Jinkapalem, Esupuram, and Brahmayyagarimula.

In the case of Eelachetladibba, the last island in a row of these islands, people from this island need to cross two channels of river Krishna to reach the mainland by boat.

Humanitarian gesture

“The State government’s initiative to construct the bridge should primarily be seen as a humanitarian gesture, as the residents have been deprived of such a facility to lead a comfortable life for decades. It will ensure them timely access to medical and healthcare,” said Mr. Ramesh.

The bridge has been the prime poll promise for political parties that were voted to power in the past few decades. Fishing in the estuary and Bay of Bengal, aquaculture, and agriculture are the prime livelihood for the people in the islands, and many families leave the islands in search of employment during agriculture season.