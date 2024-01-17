January 17, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The police have registered 105 cases against the organisers of rooster fights in the West Godavari district.

West Godavari SP U. Raviprakash has said that 49 cases have been registered in the Narsapuram police division, and 28 cases each were registered in the Bhimavaram and Tadepalligudem police divisions.

“Raids on rooster fights will continue for some more days. All the police and revenue officials have been told to destroy the rooster fight rinks,” said the SP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police raids are also being conducted in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.