₹1,048.94 cr. disbursed under Vasathi Deevena scheme

Govt. will ensure safety of students writing examinations: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday credited ₹1,048.94 crore into the accounts of the mothers of 10,89,302 students under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme for the academic year 2020-21.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that education alone had the power to change the world, eradicate poverty and backwardness of society.

“Therefore, no child should be deprived of education. In order to provide quality education for the students and to ease the financial burden on the parents, the government has come up with Vidya Deevena, wherein the college, boarding and hostel fee are reimbursed,” the Chief Minister said.

A sum of ₹2,270 crore was spent on the scheme since the formation of the YSRCP government.

On schemes such as Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Goru Muddha, Vidya Kanuka and Nadu-Nedu, the government incurred an expenditure of ₹25,714 crore in 22 months of forming the government, he said.

Education reforms

Referring to the reforms in the education sector, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government would be implementing the CBSE syllabus from the coming academic year, and also transform the anganwadis into YSR pre-primary schools.

On the conduct of SSC and Intermediate examinations, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Central government had left it to the discretion of the State governments.

He pointed out that the examinations were under way in some States in strict compliance with the COVID-19 norms, and asserted that the government would ensure the safety of every student.