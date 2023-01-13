ADVERTISEMENT

10,431 farmers apply for drip, sprinkling equipment in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

January 13, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 10,431 farmers have registered with the Rythu Barosa Kendras for drip and sprinkling facilities in the 15 upland mandals in the Eluru district.

According to an official release, ₹19.88 crore has been earmarked for the drip and sprinkling equipment to be given to the eligible farmers as part of the target to bring 6,000 hectares under the micro irrigation system.

Farmers cultivating below five acres of land will be eligible to get the drip irrigation facility with 90% subsidy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US